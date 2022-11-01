Ukraine today - 1/11/2022

As a result of the morning attacks of Russian troops in 10 regions, 18 facilities were damaged, most of which are energy facilities. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russian soldiers provoked an environmental disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Warm water does not enter the cooling pond due to the shutdown of the power units. This led to a mass plague of fish that perform a sanitary function

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, conditions are created that are unsuitable for the local civilian population to live