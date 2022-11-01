Ukraine today - 1/11/2022

- As a result of the morning attacks of Russian troops in 10 regions, 18 facilities were damaged, most of which are energy facilities. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
- Russian soldiers provoked an environmental disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Warm water does not enter the cooling pond due to the shutdown of the power units. This led to a mass plague of fish that perform a sanitary function
- In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, conditions are created that are unsuitable for the local civilian population to live
- Russia's statements about the termination of the "grain initiative" are blackmail by the Russian Federation before the G20 summit, which will be held in November 2022 in Indonesia.
Published 1 November 2022 at 9:19am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 missiles out of more than 50 fired by Russia over Ukraine on October 31 during another massive attack on civilian infrastructure. at the same time, Russian rockets hit the infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad region, Cherkasy region, and Chernivtsi region. This caused problems with the power supply.
