Ukraine today - 10/12/2022

- Meanwhile, residents of Germany began to receive fake letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for money.
- As previously reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, terror against Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in various countries of the world continues - suspicious packages have arrived at embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as the consulate in Gdańsk.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces can expect to receive aircraft from the United States next year. Military aid should increase significantly given the figures set in the US defense budget.
- 1,888 settlements were liberated by the Armed Forces from the Russian invaders, but almost as many Ukrainian towns and villages remain under occupation. The Office of the President of Ukraine informs.
Raindrops fall down the face of a statue of a couple embracing in the city center, where many residents have evacuated from, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Source: AP / David Goldman/AP/AAP Image
The Ukrainian peace formula is formulated in such a way that its points allow each state and each leader to choose the aspect in which the determination of this particular state and this leader can work. So that step by step we arrive at the security architecture we need. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his address to the participants of the TRT World Forum 2022 international conference.
