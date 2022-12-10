Ukraine today - 10/12/2022

Meanwhile, residents of Germany began to receive fake letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for money.

As previously reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, terror against Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in various countries of the world continues - suspicious packages have arrived at embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as the consulate in Gdańsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces can expect to receive aircraft from the United States next year. Military aid should increase significantly given the figures set in the US defense budget.