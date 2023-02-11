Ukraine today - 11/02/2023

At night, Russian troops massively shelled a number of cities. In particular, Zaporozhye. In an hour, 17 hits were recorded in the city — this is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said the secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtev.





In 2023, Ukraine will have all the necessary weapons, including long-range missiles and attack aircraft. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak





The commander of the Ground Forces and the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, visited the unit commanders during a working trip to the East.



