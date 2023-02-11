Ukraine today - 11/02/2023

Russian attack leaves 8 dead in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Fireman helps injured civilians after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv . Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On the 352nd day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Russia launched another massive bombardment of Ukraine, firing dozens of cruise missiles in the direction of peaceful cities. They fought in all regions, thanks to the air defense forces, it was possible to avoid significant destruction.

At night, Russian troops massively shelled a number of cities. In particular, Zaporozhye. In an hour, 17 hits were recorded in the city — this is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said the secretary of the city council, Anatoliy Kurtev.

In 2023, Ukraine will have all the necessary weapons, including long-range missiles and attack aircraft. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak

The commander of the Ground Forces and the Eastern Group of Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, visited the unit commanders during a working trip to the East.

Currently, the Russian army is concentrating its forces and a large amount of equipment in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Novopavli directions of Donetsk region.
