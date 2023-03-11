- Not a single strategic object is located in the Lviv Region, where a Russian missile hit and killed five people. The tragedy occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on March 9.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a statement regarding the illegal sentence of Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevich. the so-called "court" of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory in the Luhansk region of Ukraine sentenced Ukrainian human rights defender and journalist Maksym Butkevich to 13 years in prison.
- In the capital of Ukraine, they said goodbye to the legendary military commander Dmytro Kotsyubail. He is known by the nickname "Da Vinci". Since childhood, he had creative talents, dreamed of becoming an artist - hence his nickname "Da Vinci". Dmytro Kotsyubail's great-grandfather fought in the ranks of the UPA.
Ukraine today - 11/03/2023
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, took part in the final farewell ceremony for the Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Kotsiubailo, who was killed in action near Bakhmut on March 7.
Ukrainian intelligence warns that Russia is planning a provocation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. In this way, the Russian authorities can try to drag Belarus into a full-scale war
