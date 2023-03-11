Ukraine today - 11/03/2023

Not a single strategic object is located in the Lviv Region, where a Russian missile hit and killed five people. The tragedy occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on March 9.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a statement regarding the illegal sentence of Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevich. the so-called "court" of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory in the Luhansk region of Ukraine sentenced Ukrainian human rights defender and journalist Maksym Butkevich to 13 years in prison.