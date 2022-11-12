Ukraine today -12/11/2022

- According to Pentagon estimates, the Russian army lost 100,000 soldiers killed and seriously wounded as a result of hostilities in Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters.
- At night, the Russian occupiers shelled one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the Vinnytsia region
- Donetsk region continues to be the epicenter of hostilities in Donbas.
- The international human rights organization Amnesty International accused Russia of crimes against humanity due to the deportation of the civilian population of Ukraine.
A woman passes with a bicycle as a local resident works to clean the debris from a damaged house after Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Source: AP / Andriy Andriyenko/AP/AAP Image
The armed forces of Ukraine entered the city of Kherson
