Ukraine today -12/11/2022

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A woman passes with a bicycle as a local resident works to clean the debris from a damaged house after Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Source: AP / Andriy Andriyenko/AP/AAP Image

Published 12 November 2022 at 1:04pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:12pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
The armed forces of Ukraine entered the city of Kherson

  • According to Pentagon estimates, the Russian army lost 100,000 soldiers killed and seriously wounded as a result of hostilities in Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters.
  • At night, the Russian occupiers shelled one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the Vinnytsia region
  • Donetsk region continues to be the epicenter of hostilities in Donbas.
  • The international human rights organization Amnesty International accused Russia of crimes against humanity due to the deportation of the civilian population of Ukraine.
