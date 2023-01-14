Ukraine Today - 14/01/2023

- 2023 will be a decisive year, so we should unite to defeat Russia on the territory of Ukraine and not give it time to recover. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized this in his address to the Lithuanian Seimas, noting that urgent decisions of the entire anti-war coalition are now needed.
- Battles for Soledar continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive. Russia directed the "Wagnerians" to the city and disperses fakes to sow panic among Ukrainians.
- The US sees no signs of preparations for an offensive from Belarus. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing. He assured that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Belarus, knows that Russian troops have conducted exercises with Belarusian troops, but at the moment there are no signs of future offensive actions.
- Ukraine is preparing to submit a resolution to the UN General Assembly on a special tribunal regarding Russia's aggression. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova said this at the open debate of the UN Security Council on the rule of law in international relations.
Destroyed houses are seen after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 2022. Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2023 at 12:21pm
Conflicting information comes from Soledar in Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video from Soledar, in which a fighter with the call sign Magyar asks not to believe the statements from Moscow about the capture of the city of Soledar by Russian troops and showed evidence that Ukrainian military forces are fighting fiercely in the center of the city.
