Ukraine Today - 14/01/2023

2023 will be a decisive year, so we should unite to defeat Russia on the territory of Ukraine and not give it time to recover. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized this in his address to the Lithuanian Seimas, noting that urgent decisions of the entire anti-war coalition are now needed.

Battles for Soledar continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive. Russia directed the "Wagnerians" to the city and disperses fakes to sow panic among Ukrainians.

The US sees no signs of preparations for an offensive from Belarus. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing. He assured that the US is closely monitoring the situation in Belarus, knows that Russian troops have conducted exercises with Belarusian troops, but at the moment there are no signs of future offensive actions.