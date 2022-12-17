Ukraine today - 17/12/2022

In the Black Sea, there is still a missile carrier with "Kalibra" on board. The head of the press center of the operational command "South" Nataliya Gumenyuk reported.

In Moldova, there are interruptions in the electricity system due to Russian missile attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine. This is reported on NewsMaker with a link by the State Enterprise of Moldova "Moldelectrica" (Moldelectrica).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a new major operation, but at the moment there is still a lack of resources to carry it out. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi told about this in an interview with The Economist