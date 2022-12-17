Ukraine today - 17/12/2022

- In the Black Sea, there is still a missile carrier with "Kalibra" on board. The head of the press center of the operational command "South" Nataliya Gumenyuk reported.
- In Moldova, there are interruptions in the electricity system due to Russian missile attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine. This is reported on NewsMaker with a link by the State Enterprise of Moldova "Moldelectrica" (Moldelectrica).
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing a new major operation, but at the moment there is still a lack of resources to carry it out. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi told about this in an interview with The Economist
- All the statements of the Russians about their alleged readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine are a smokescreen. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this in an interview with CNN.
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine Source: AP / Mstyslav Chernov/AP/AAP Image
Published 17 December 2022 at 12:35pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On the 295th day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine survived yet another massive Russian missile attack - this attack on Ukraine's energy facilities became the twentieth in total. The Russian missile attack on the morning of December 16 damaged approximately 9 generation facilities and limited the production of nuclear plants. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said that on December 16, the Russians fired 76 missiles at Ukraine, of which 72 were cruise missiles, and 60 of the invaders' missiles were shot down.
Published 17 December 2022 at 12:35pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share