Ukraine today - 18/02/2023

The United States, together with its partners in the "Big Seven", is preparing a new package of sanctions, which is planned to be announced before the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sales of Russian nuclear fuel and technologies abroad in 2022 increased by more than 20%. Purchases by EU member states reached the highest level in three years.

A possible massive missile attack from the enemy should be expected on February 23-24 - the anniversary of the Russian invasion, stressed the Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov.