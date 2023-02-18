- The United States, together with its partners in the "Big Seven", is preparing a new package of sanctions, which is planned to be announced before the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- Sales of Russian nuclear fuel and technologies abroad in 2022 increased by more than 20%. Purchases by EU member states reached the highest level in three years.
- A possible massive missile attack from the enemy should be expected on February 23-24 - the anniversary of the Russian invasion, stressed the Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov.
- In Chernihiv and Kherson - the biggest losses of archival documents due to the war. information about the crimes of the totalitarian Soviet regime, which took place in Chernihiv Oblast, is almost completely lost.
Ukraine today - 18/02/2023
Volodymyr Zelenskyi's speech at the Munich Security Conference 2023
The Munich Security Conference started today in Germany. This is the main Western forum on foreign security issues. One of the main topics will be an analysis of the situation in Ukraine a year after the full-scale Russian invasion.
