- The commission of mass war crimes on the territory of Ukraine was documented by the UN. Experts have confirmed that Russian soldiers committed deliberate killings, tortured civilians and deported children. The independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine prepared a report based on more than 500 interviews, as well as satellite images, visits to places of detention and graves.
- International expert Evgeny Dobryak also believes that China is unlikely to supply lethal weapons to Russia. According to him, despite China's specific position regarding the Russian war against Ukraine, China still tries to avoid deepening the confrontation with Western countries. At the same time, the political, financial and trade-economic interaction between the Russian Federation and China will most likely continue
Ukraine today - 18/03/2023
The 387th day of the full-scale Russian invasion - March 17 - became a significant milestone in the great war and brought good news to Ukraine. Despite the fact that at the end of the day, at night, the Russian army again staged another mass air attack on a number of Ukrainian regions. In particular, the capital and Kyiv region, as well as Zhytomyr region, Rivne region, and Chernihiv region were attacked. This is in addition to daily artillery shelling in the front line. Ukrainians were comforted by the news about the warrant for the arrest of Russian President Putin, which was issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
