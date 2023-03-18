Ukraine today - 18/03/2023

The commission of mass war crimes on the territory of Ukraine was documented by the UN. Experts have confirmed that Russian soldiers committed deliberate killings, tortured civilians and deported children. The independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine prepared a report based on more than 500 interviews, as well as satellite images, visits to places of detention and graves.

International expert Evgeny Dobryak also believes that China is unlikely to supply lethal weapons to Russia. According to him, despite China's specific position regarding the Russian war against Ukraine, China still tries to avoid deepening the confrontation with Western countries. At the same time, the political, financial and trade-economic interaction between the Russian Federation and China will most likely continue