Ukraine Today - 18/10/2022

The law enforcement officers have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of civilians in the territories of Kharkiv region liberated from the Russians. "In fact, we have already exhumed more than 600 bodies of the dead in Kharkiv region. We cannot identify them immediately, there is a problem. In particular, identification is made through DNA analysis, special laboratories work here. Yes, our international partners helped us so that it could be done quickly, but we understand that this work takes weeks, sometimes months, to establish who exactly was tortured," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said during the nationwide news telethon. Mr Monastyrsky clarified that the relatives address the law enforcement officers in this matter, DNA samples are taken, compared, and the police can establish the identity of a tortured person within a certain period of time. Credit: Ukrinform.
On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity. The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Another large-scale prisoner swap has been carried out today. Especially emotional and truly special – we have freed 108 women from captivity. It was the first female-only exchange. Mothers and daughters, whose relatives were waiting for them, were held captive. Thirty-seven of those evacuated from the Azovstal Steelworks, 11 officers, 85 privates and sergeants,”- Mr Yermak wrote. Credit: Ukrinform
Published 18 October 2022 at 10:19am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
18/102022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. President of Ukraine V. Zelennskyy's daily address to the nation. Russia has launched a series of attacks on Ukraine with what appear to be "kamikaze" drones, crashing into a residential building in Kyiv and damaging infrastructure around the country. At least eight people have died - four in the country's capital and four in the Sumy region, with attacks also reported in Dnipro. The attacks have cut off electricity in hundreds of towns and villages, while rescue authorities work to retrieve civilians from the wreckage. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says the planes deliberately targeted the innocent.
