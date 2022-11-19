Ukraine today - 19/11/2022

- The state of energy in Ukraine is extremely difficult. The system is badly damaged after the Russian missile strike on Monday. Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated this.
- 943 settlements in five regions - Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Mykolaiv - have already been liberated from the Russian invaders.
- In the meantime, the law enforcement officers have already officially registered the discovery of more than sixty bodies of people tortured by the occupiers in the Kherson region.
- The final selection of Ukraine's representative for Eurovision 2023 will take place on December 17 in Kyiv. The shortlist of contestants of the National Selection has already been announced.
first snow in Lviv (18.11.2022)
Published 19 November 2022 at 11:43am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
The Russian Federation launches cruise missiles with a simulated nuclear warhead over Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reference to the Ukrainian military portal Defense Express.
