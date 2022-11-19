Ukraine today - 19/11/2022

The state of energy in Ukraine is extremely difficult. The system is badly damaged after the Russian missile strike on Monday. Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated this.

943 settlements in five regions - Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Mykolaiv - have already been liberated from the Russian invaders.

In the meantime, the law enforcement officers have already officially registered the discovery of more than sixty bodies of people tortured by the occupiers in the Kherson region.