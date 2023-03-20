- Odesa claims to host the World Exhibition EXPO 2030;
- The Kharkiv synchronized swimming team won gold at the first stage of the 2023 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Canada;
- The classic of Ukrainian literature, the 60-year-old poet Lina Kostenko, turned 93 years old.
Ukraine today - 20/03/2023
Another missile, drone and artillery shelling of Ukraine: Russian military hit a residential building in the Vasyliv district and civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region, and settlements in Donetsk region.
