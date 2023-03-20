Ukraine today - 20/03/2023

On Monday, March 20, the Valsamitis vessel delivered a humanitarian cargo.jpeg

Another missile, drone and artillery shelling of Ukraine: Russian military hit a residential building in the Vasyliv district and civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region, and settlements in Donetsk region.

  • Odesa claims to host the World Exhibition EXPO 2030;
  • The Kharkiv synchronized swimming team won gold at the first stage of the 2023 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Canada;
  • The classic of Ukrainian literature, the 60-year-old poet Lina Kostenko, turned 93 years old.
Lucyna Hvorost.jpg

thumbnail_Hamed Pourazad had a scholarship for postgraduate study in Australia but gave up after waiting three years for a student visa that never arrived (Supplied).jpg

thumbnail_The tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus is usually more interested in escaping than attacking humans (AAP).jpg

SBS news in Ukrainian - 20/03/2023