Ukraine Today - 20/10/2022

The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. Credit: Ukrionform.
New stage of dismantling Ukraine and not a one-time event - Change in rhetoric of Kremlin’s propagandists regarding missile attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Ukrinform.
Published 20 October 2022 at 9:50am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
20/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated this at a meeting of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. She noted that it is a great honor for her to announce the winner - the brave Ukrainian people. The MEPs congratulated the winner with a standing ovation.
