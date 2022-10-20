SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 20/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

New stage of dismantling Ukraine and not a one-time event - Change in rhetoric of Kremlin’s propagandists regarding missile attacks on Ukraine.jpg

New stage of dismantling Ukraine and not a one-time event - Change in rhetoric of Kremlin’s propagandists regarding missile attacks on Ukraine. Credit: Ukrinform.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 9:50am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS

20/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated this at a meeting of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. She noted that it is a great honor for her to announce the winner - the brave Ukrainian people. The MEPs congratulated the winner with a standing ovation.

Published 20 October 2022 at 9:50am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament..jpg
The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. Credit: Ukrionform.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 19/10/2022

No matter what the enemy plans and does, Ukraine will defend itself - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy..png

Ukraine Today - 19/10/2022

On October 17, 2022, another prisoner swap took place between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of 108 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity..jpg

Ukraine Today - 18/10/2022

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations..jpeg

Ukraine Today - 17/10/2022