- British intelligence focuses on deepening the legitimization of the private military company "Wagner" in Russia. As reported in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, this formation in the Russian Unified State Register "is officially registered as a legal entity.
- Russia accelerates deportation of Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories under the pretext of "evacuation" More than 13,000 children were deported from Ukraine by the Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - such data was made public at the end of 2022 by the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Gerasimchuk .
- The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church wants to obtain the right to hold services in the Pochaiv Lavra, which is currently leased from the UOC (MP).
Ukraine Today - 21/01/2023
The 331st day of the full-scale war became the day of "Ramstein" and defense news for Ukraine. Despite great expectations, the Ramstein meeting did not decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
