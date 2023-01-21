Ukraine Today - 21/01/2023

British intelligence focuses on deepening the legitimization of the private military company "Wagner" in Russia. As reported in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, this formation in the Russian Unified State Register "is officially registered as a legal entity.

Russia accelerates deportation of Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories under the pretext of "evacuation" More than 13,000 children were deported from Ukraine by the Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - such data was made public at the end of 2022 by the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Gerasimchuk .