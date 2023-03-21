Ukraine today - 21/03/2023

The Ukrainian Parliament adopted new personnel decisions. The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of People's Deputy from Eurosolidarity Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the ZSU. The lieutenant general is planned to be appointed as the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny

The Ukrainian parliament also supported the resignation of 3 ministers - the Minister of Education and Science, the Minister of Strategic Industries and the Minister of Digital Transformation. The Verkhovna Rada has already received submissions on the appointment of three new ministers.