- The Ukrainian Parliament adopted new personnel decisions. The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of People's Deputy from Eurosolidarity Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. He returns to the ZSU. The lieutenant general is planned to be appointed as the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny
- The Ukrainian parliament also supported the resignation of 3 ministers - the Minister of Education and Science, the Minister of Strategic Industries and the Minister of Digital Transformation. The Verkhovna Rada has already received submissions on the appointment of three new ministers.
Ukraine today - 21/03/2023
President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping flew to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Putin. This is the first visit by a foreign leader to Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president, who is suspected of illegally forcibly moving Ukrainian children.
