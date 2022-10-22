Ukraine today - 22/10/2022

- According to preliminary data, the losses of enemy forces exceeded 67,000
- Will Great Britain's support for Ukraine change due to the resignation of Liz Truss
- Russia threatened the head of the UN
- The border with Belarus is significantly strengthened
- Analysis of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhov reservoir
- According to British intelligence, Russia is preparing to withdraw from the right bank of the Kherson region
- Ukraine expects foreign experts to help in the investigation of war crimes
Ukrainian soldiers ride a APC in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Source: AP / LIBKOS/AP/AAP Image
Published 22 October 2022 at 2:08pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
240 days of heroic confrontation
Published 22 October 2022 at 2:08pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Share