Ukraine today - 22/10/2022

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers ride a APC in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Source: AP / LIBKOS/AP/AAP Image

Published 22 October 2022 at 2:08pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
240 days of heroic confrontation

  • According to preliminary data, the losses of enemy forces exceeded 67,000
  • Will Great Britain's support for Ukraine change due to the resignation of Liz Truss
  • Russia threatened the head of the UN
  • The border with Belarus is significantly strengthened
  • Analysis of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhov reservoir
  • According to British intelligence, Russia is preparing to withdraw from the right bank of the Kherson region
  • Ukraine expects foreign experts to help in the investigation of war crimes
