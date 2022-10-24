Ukraine today - 24/10/2022

- The threat of an explosion at the Kokhovskaya HPP is equivalent to the use of weapons of mass destruction
- New lights for forcibly deported Ukrainians
- The situation in the Luhansk region is worsening due to recent replenishment of the Russian armed forces.
- A brief report on the situation at the front
- The mission of the initiative of the wife of the President of Ukraine O. Zelenska "Without barriers". Barrier-free should become a new social norm in Ukraine.
- In June, Serhii Zhadan was awarded the Peace Prize of German Booksellers, and on October 23, the award ceremony took place.
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Source: AP / AP/AAP Image
Published 24 October 2022 at 12:00pm
Source: SBS
