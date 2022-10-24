SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine today - 24/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Russia Ukraine War Kherson Explainer

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Source: AP / AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:00pm
Source: SBS

News have been prepared and presented by Viktoria Berezka.

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:00pm
Source: SBS
  • The threat of an explosion at the Kokhovskaya HPP is equivalent to the use of weapons of mass destruction
  • New lights for forcibly deported Ukrainians
  • The situation in the Luhansk region is worsening due to recent replenishment of the Russian armed forces.
  • A brief report on the situation at the front
  • The mission of the initiative of the wife of the President of Ukraine O. Zelenska "Without barriers". Barrier-free should become a new social norm in Ukraine.
  • In June, Serhii Zhadan was awarded the Peace Prize of German Booksellers, and on October 23, the award ceremony took place.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 24/10/2022

A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP).jpg

Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

Boy Praying With Hands Over Face Against Wall At Home Stock Photo

One in six Australian children living in poverty ahead of federal Budget

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine today - 22/10/2022