Ukraine today - 24/12/2022

- Iranian authorities have threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress. The Iranians did not like the fact that the leader of Ukraine in his speech once again mentioned that Tehran has become an ally of Moscow and is sending hundreds of deadly drones to Russian troops.
- North Korea sent a shipment of weapons to the Russian private military company Wagner. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a high-ranking American official. Mercenaries controlled by the Kremlin plan to use Korean weapons to strengthen the occupation forces in Ukraine, the publication indicates
- In the Kharkiv region, in the city of Izyum, which was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers, the exhumation of the bodies of local residents killed by shelling continues. More than 450 dead - about 200 - men, slightly more bodies of women, more than 20 bodies of soldiers, seven children and the remains of 12 people, whose gender, age and identity cannot be determined, were removed from spontaneous burial sites.
Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 Source: AP / Libkos/AP/AAP Image
Published 24 December 2022 at 8:57am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States Senate approved the 2023 budget bill, which, among other things, provides almost $45 billion in aid to Ukraine and Washington's NATO allies.
Published 24 December 2022 at 8:57am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share