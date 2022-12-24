Ukraine today - 24/12/2022

Iranian authorities have threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress. The Iranians did not like the fact that the leader of Ukraine in his speech once again mentioned that Tehran has become an ally of Moscow and is sending hundreds of deadly drones to Russian troops.

North Korea sent a shipment of weapons to the Russian private military company Wagner. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a high-ranking American official. Mercenaries controlled by the Kremlin plan to use Korean weapons to strengthen the occupation forces in Ukraine, the publication indicates