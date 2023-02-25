Ukraine today - 25/02/2023

The basis of Ukraine's stability is its people, who took up arms to protect their relatives, their homes, their country. These are the people who are now, at this very moment, beating the occupier, holding their positions, freezing in the cold but native land, saving the lives of their fellow citizens, helping the army in every possible way. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi on the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation.