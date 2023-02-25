- The basis of Ukraine's stability is its people, who took up arms to protect their relatives, their homes, their country. These are the people who are now, at this very moment, beating the occupier, holding their positions, freezing in the cold but native land, saving the lives of their fellow citizens, helping the army in every possible way. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi on the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also gave his assessment of the "peace plan" presented by China. Zelensky called this document not a declaration or a resolution, but only "opinions". He considers the fact that China started talking about Ukraine to be positive
- The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the need to achieve a just and lasting peace. The adopted document contains a demand for Russia to stop hostilities and withdraw troops from Ukraine. It also establishes the main provisions of the peace formula proposed by President Zelensky.
Ukraine today - 25/02/2023
A year has passed since the full-scale invasion of the Russian army into the peaceful towns and villages of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine courageously hold their positions and do not allow the enemy to advance, perhaps by completely seizing Donbas, as the Kremlin intended. The Russians have been storming only one Bakhmut for seven months. They use different methods of combat operations, then they go in mass groups, cover themselves with military equipment, then the aviation is flying in, but there is no result.
