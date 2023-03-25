Ukraine today - 25/03/2023

On the night of March 24, the Russian army resorted to another massive air attack on the territory of Ukraine - launched missiles and attack drones in Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Sumy region. Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region. Both Russian missiles, which were aimed at the territory of the Odesa region, were shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court will open its representative office in Ukraine. The corresponding agreement was signed in The Hague by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and the Secretary of the ICC Peter Lewis

Representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate began the process of leaving the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko on the air of the national telethon. There are representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, there are checks at the exit from the Lavra.