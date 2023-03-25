- On the night of March 24, the Russian army resorted to another massive air attack on the territory of Ukraine - launched missiles and attack drones in Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Sumy region. Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region. Both Russian missiles, which were aimed at the territory of the Odesa region, were shot down by the air defense forces of Ukraine.
- The International Criminal Court will open its representative office in Ukraine. The corresponding agreement was signed in The Hague by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and the Secretary of the ICC Peter Lewis
- Representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate began the process of leaving the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko on the air of the national telethon. There are representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, there are checks at the exit from the Lavra.
- The Ukrainian TV series "Catch Kaidash" will appear on the Netflix streaming platform on March 29. The tape can already be found on the service.
Ukraine today - 25/03/2023
Ukraine is at a decisive stage of the struggle for the Ukrainian state. A struggle that has lasted for centuries and that has become the content of the lives of different generations of the Ukrainian people. President Zelenskyi said this at the graduation ceremony of officers at the Kyiv Institute of the National Guard. Also, on the eve of the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine, the president met with representatives of this special service.
