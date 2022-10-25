Ukraine today - 25/10/2022

- Foreign Minister Kuleba invited IAEA experts to visit places where, according to the Russian Federation, Ukraine is engaged in the development of radiological weapons.
- The Armed Forces liberated four villages in Donbas from the Russians and repelled attacks in Bakhmut, Andriivka and a number of other points, the General Staff reported.
- Ukraine will seek to end cooperation between Russia and Iran at the international level
- Kovel and surrounding areas are still without power
- Poland is preparing to accept 800,000 refugees due to worsening weather conditions
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi meets the press during his visit to Kyiv on Oct. 13, 2022. Credit: AP/AAP Image
Published 25 October 2022 at 12:06pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Source: SBS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took an assertive stance in a speech addressing the war with Russia, calling Moscow "only a paw" whose "potential is being wasted". The United States is warning of severe consequences if Russia decides to use nuclear force in Ukraine.
