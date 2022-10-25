SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine today - 25/10/2022

IAEA chief Grossi in Kyiv

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi meets the press during his visit to Kyiv on Oct. 13, 2022. Credit: AP/AAP Image

Published 25 October 2022 at 12:06pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took an assertive stance in a speech addressing the war with Russia, calling Moscow "only a paw" whose "potential is being wasted". The United States is warning of severe consequences if Russia decides to use nuclear force in Ukraine.

  • Foreign Minister Kuleba invited IAEA experts to visit places where, according to the Russian Federation, Ukraine is engaged in the development of radiological weapons.
  • The Armed Forces liberated four villages in Donbas from the Russians and repelled attacks in Bakhmut, Andriivka and a number of other points, the General Staff reported.
  • Ukraine will seek to end cooperation between Russia and Iran at the international level
  • Kovel and surrounding areas are still without power
  • Poland is preparing to accept 800,000 refugees due to worsening weather conditions
