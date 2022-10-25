Ukraine today - 25/10/2022

Foreign Minister Kuleba invited IAEA experts to visit places where, according to the Russian Federation, Ukraine is engaged in the development of radiological weapons.

The Armed Forces liberated four villages in Donbas from the Russians and repelled attacks in Bakhmut, Andriivka and a number of other points, the General Staff reported.

Ukraine will seek to end cooperation between Russia and Iran at the international level

Kovel and surrounding areas are still without power