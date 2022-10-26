Ukraine Today - 26/10/2022

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly and with weapons for as long as it is needed.
- The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU will not allow Ukraine to be paralyzed.
- The newly elected Prime Minister of Great Britain and the Prime Minister of Italy assured that their governments will continue to support Ukraine.
- On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, measures to check mobilization resources are ongoing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) after they addressed the media following their meeting at the Presidential office in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 October 2022. Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA/AAP Image
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:45am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Frank-Walter Steinmeier came to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war.
