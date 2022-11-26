Ukraine today - 26/11/2022

- Ukraine is preparing for a possible next massive Russian missile attack. As the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denisenko noted, practice has shown that an aggressor needs 7-10 days to prepare massive missile strikes.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to consider options for the non-military return of Crimea, and at the same time urges not to waste time on options that do not involve the deoccupation of the peninsula. He said this in an interview with the Financial Times
- After the massive attack by Russia on November 23, energy companies managed to restore more than fifty percent of the country's consumption needs. It mainly concerns critical infrastructure, while household consumers are still waiting for connection
- The Russian army again launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, the hospital building was damaged as a result of the shelling.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 Source: AP / Libkos/AP/AAP Image
Published 26 November 2022 at 9:42am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
And in an address to the UN Security Council, the Ukrainian head of state invited UN experts to visit critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to assess and document the facts of attacks on the infrastructure that supports the lives of millions of people. Ukrainians endured 9 months of full-scale war, Russia never found a way to break us.
