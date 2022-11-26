Ukraine today - 26/11/2022

Ukraine is preparing for a possible next massive Russian missile attack. As the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denisenko noted, practice has shown that an aggressor needs 7-10 days to prepare massive missile strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to consider options for the non-military return of Crimea, and at the same time urges not to waste time on options that do not involve the deoccupation of the peninsula. He said this in an interview with the Financial Times

After the massive attack by Russia on November 23, energy companies managed to restore more than fifty percent of the country's consumption needs. It mainly concerns critical infrastructure, while household consumers are still waiting for connection