- The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, during a conversation with representatives of the Hungarian media, called Ukraine a "no man's land", comparing it to Afghanistan. Because of Orbán's statement, the ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Kyiv.
- Canada will hand over four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Anita Anand said. And Poland is ready to transfer to Ukraine, in addition to 14 Leopard tanks, also 60 PT-91 tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. France will begin the transfer of AMX 10-RC light tanks to Ukraine in February.
- The Pentagon confirmed that they plan to transfer to Ukraine a modern modification of the Abrams M1A2 tanks, and not the A1, the stocks of which are in the American military.
Ukraine today - 28/01/2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Source: EPA
On the 338th day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine, along with the rest of the world, commemorated the millions of victims of the Holocaust.
