Ukraine today - 28/01/2023

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, during a conversation with representatives of the Hungarian media, called Ukraine a "no man's land", comparing it to Afghanistan. Because of Orbán's statement, the ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Kyiv.

Canada will hand over four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Anita Anand said. And Poland is ready to transfer to Ukraine, in addition to 14 Leopard tanks, also 60 PT-91 tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. France will begin the transfer of AMX 10-RC light tanks to Ukraine in February.