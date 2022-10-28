SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 28/10/2022

Bushmaster

Bushmaster en exhibición durante el Centenario de la Aviación Militar 2014 Credit: Wikipedia

Published 28 October 2022 at 11:16am
By Maria Halashchuk
Presented by Maria Halashchuk
Australia donates another 30 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine and sends defence trainers to the United Kingdom.

  • Operational report on the successes of the Armed Forces at the front
  • The Ukrainian company has completed the development of an unmanned aerial vehicle that can be used in combat operations.
  • Ukrainians voluntarily reduced electricity consumption by 5-10% - Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andrii Gerus
  • UNESCO plans to launch a platform to track the damage caused by the Russians in real time.
