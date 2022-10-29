SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine today - 29/10/2022

Scheduled power cuts due the war in Ukraine's Odessa

ODESSA, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 25: People are seen sitting by candlelight during the scheduled power cuts due to the Russia-Ukraine war in Odessa, Ukraine, on October 25, 2022. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 29 October 2022 at 11:29am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Russia has practically exhausted its supply of high-precision missiles, but it still has a stockpile of Soviet missiles.

  • Kyiv received anti-aircraft defense to protect energy facilities.
  • Shelling continues in the Zaporozhye region, in the city of Mykolaiv, but successes are observed in the Luhansk region.
  • Agents and flamethrowers have been identified in the ranks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.
