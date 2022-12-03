Ukraine today - 3/12/2022

A number of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions received new threats after the package exploded in the Spanish embassy. Now the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno have received bloody packages.

US President Joe Biden made it clear at a joint press conference with the President of France that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin if he really wants to end the war in Ukraine.

In turn, Moscow declared its unwillingness to accept the conditions for negotiations with Washington, which were voiced by US President Joe Biden, namely that Russia does not plan to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine. This was said by Kremlin spokesman Peskov.