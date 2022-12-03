Ukraine today - 3/12/2022

- A number of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions received new threats after the package exploded in the Spanish embassy. Now the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno have received bloody packages.
- US President Joe Biden made it clear at a joint press conference with the President of France that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin if he really wants to end the war in Ukraine.
In turn, Moscow declared its unwillingness to accept the conditions for negotiations with Washington, which were voiced by US President Joe Biden, namely that Russia does not plan to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine. This was said by Kremlin spokesman Peskov.
- Kyiv may remain without heating until spring if Russia hits certain critical infrastructure facilities, the work of which will be impossible to restore within 24 hours. This was said by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.
- The Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at the facilities of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Zakarpattia regions. The measures are held jointly with the National Police and the National Guard as part of countering the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.
Another 50 defenders of Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity. Among them are 14 Mariupol defenders, including 8 from Azovstal. Also, the wounded in the battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia areas and fighters held in Olenivka were released from captivity. Most of those released have wounds and injuries, some with amputated limbs. The youngest of those released is 19 years old, and the oldest is 59.
