Ukraine Today - 31/10/2022

Zelenskyy Nightly Address

Handout photo shows the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his nightly video address Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP Image

Published 31 October 2022 at 1:58pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Presented by Viktoriia Berezka
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the "Oxi Courage Award"

  • Volodymyr Ogryzko, diplomat, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2007-2009, commented on the change in the position of the President of Germany
  • The project "Embroidering Ukraine with science" was launched, one of the curators of which is an associate member of the Council of the Association of Young Scientists of ONMedU
  • The territory between Svatov and Kreminya is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • Report on the situation in Energodar and Kherson region
