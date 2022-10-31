Ukraine Today - 31/10/2022

- Volodymyr Ogryzko, diplomat, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2007-2009, commented on the change in the position of the President of Germany
- The project "Embroidering Ukraine with science" was launched, one of the curators of which is an associate member of the Council of the Association of Young Scientists of ONMedU
- The territory between Svatov and Kreminya is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- Report on the situation in Energodar and Kherson region
Handout photo shows the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his nightly video address Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP Image
Published 31 October 2022 at 1:58pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Presented by Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the "Oxi Courage Award"
