Ukraine today - 31/12/2022

- The members of the UN should consider the creation of a tribunal on war crimes of the Russian Federation. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called for war crimes prosecutions, DW reports.
- Russia deliberately commits war crimes in Ukraine, because it wants to occupy the country and break the resistance of the civilian population through pain, - believes human rights defender, representative of the Ukrainian public organization "Center for Civil Liberties", winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Oleksandra Matviichukyu
- The defense forces of Ukraine eliminated another 690 Russian invaders, shot down 5 missiles, destroyed 8 tanks and 12 armored vehicles. These are the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, Russia has lost 105,250 of its troops since the start of the full-scale invasion. Every day, the Ukrainian military repulses up to 20 attacks by Russian invaders in the direction of Bakhmut.
- On the night of December 30, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones. Five enemy drones were recorded in the capital's airspace. Air defense forces shot them down. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.
- Let me remind you that on the morning of December 29, 10 regions of Ukraine were hit by Russian missile attacks. 28 objects were damaged - about 20 private houses and objects of critical infrastructure
Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. Source: AFP, Getty / Getty / ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
Published 31 December 2022 at 10:59am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Key partners of Ukraine, in particular the United States, support the Ukrainian peace formula. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. He emphasized that Ukraine should become stronger, continue to de-occupy all its territories and restore peace, but on its own terms. And these conditions for ending the war were clearly announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during his speech at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In November 2022, President Zelensky announced to the leaders of the G20 countries a "peace formula" to overcome the Russian threat. It, in particular, provides for defense support for Ukraine, protection of territorial integrity and punishment of those guilty of armed aggression. The formula also provides for countering ecocide and fixing the end of the war. But in order to achieve peace, Ukraine must first stand up to the occupier and liberate the lands occupied by Roya, and for this we need weapons, reminds Andriy Yermak. In this, Ukrainians rely on their partners.
