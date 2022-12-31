Ukraine today - 31/12/2022

The members of the UN should consider the creation of a tribunal on war crimes of the Russian Federation. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called for war crimes prosecutions, DW reports.

Russia deliberately commits war crimes in Ukraine, because it wants to occupy the country and break the resistance of the civilian population through pain, - believes human rights defender, representative of the Ukrainian public organization "Center for Civil Liberties", winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Oleksandra Matviichukyu

The defense forces of Ukraine eliminated another 690 Russian invaders, shot down 5 missiles, destroyed 8 tanks and 12 armored vehicles. These are the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, Russia has lost 105,250 of its troops since the start of the full-scale invasion. Every day, the Ukrainian military repulses up to 20 attacks by Russian invaders in the direction of Bakhmut.

On the night of December 30, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones. Five enemy drones were recorded in the capital's airspace. Air defense forces shot them down. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.