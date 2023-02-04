Ukraine today - 4/02/2023

Germany agreed to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allowed the re-export of similar weapons to other countries. Training of Ukrainian crews in Germany should begin in the near future. In addition to training, the aid package will also include logistics, ammunition and system maintenance. And US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer more than three dozen M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities against the background of Russian aggression.

The government simplified the processing of documents for Ukrainians abroad. Now citizens who are outside Ukraine will be able to register, make changes, renew and cancel state certificates. Such services will be provided by foreign diplomatic institutions that will have access to State registers

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after another unannounced visit to Kyiv on January 22, wrote an article about Ukraine. In the publication, he called to triple aid to Kyiv and give planes