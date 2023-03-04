The long-awaited rotation of IAEA mission experts finally took place at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Several previous attempts to change the international observers at the nuclear plant were blocked by the Russian side. The bodies of three more killed during the Russian occupation were found in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. The dead were buried a year ago by local residents, now they are being exhumed. According to the police of the Kyiv region, since the day of deoccupation, the region has found 1,373 civilians who died as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine Ukrainian farmers submitted about half a thousand applications for demining fields. Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, reported this in a comment to Suspilno.
Ukraine today - 4/03/2023
ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE - MARCH 2: Rescuers use special equipment in searching people trapped under the rubble of residential building hit by a missile strike on March 2, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia, like other frontline cities of Ukraine, due to the proximity of the front line, has been regularly shelled by Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the past six months, missile attacks on residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have intensified in the city. (Photo by Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Credit: Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty
The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for 373 days. And it can stretch for at least one year. This was stated by General Viktor Nazarov, chief adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in an interview with the German publication Der Spiegel. According to him, in order for the war to end, Ukraine must defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield.
