Ukraine today - 4/03/2023

The long-awaited rotation of IAEA mission experts finally took place at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Several previous attempts to change the international observers at the nuclear plant were blocked by the Russian side. The bodies of three more killed during the Russian occupation were found in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. The dead were buried a year ago by local residents, now they are being exhumed. According to the police of the Kyiv region, since the day of deoccupation, the region has found 1,373 civilians who died as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine Ukrainian farmers submitted about half a thousand applications for demining fields. Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, reported this in a comment to Suspilno.

