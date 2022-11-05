Ukraine today - 5/11/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Kyiv, Ukraine without electricity - 25 Oct 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine without electricity - 25 Oct 2022 Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 5 November 2022 at 1:11pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

Ukraine has been resisting a full-scale Russian invasion for 254 days. The front line, where the fighting continues, currently exceeds one thousand three hundred kilometers. The Armed Forces are advancing, pushing out and destroying the occupiers. and 840 soldiers were liquidated last day, and the total losses of the Russian army since February 24 reached 75,000.

Available in other languages
  • As reported by the American media (CNN and the Washington Post), Iran plans to transfer about a thousand ballistic missiles and new drones to Russia.
  • The IAEA carried out another rotation of its representatives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A new group of four agency experts arrived on November 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said
  • Careful attention has been paid to Kherson - the only regional center of Ukraine that could be occupied by Russian troops - for several months in a row. all of Ukraine is waiting for the liberation of the city.
