Ukraine Today -7/01/2023

- For now, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, will perform only the Christmas liturgy in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was announced by the speaker of the OCU, Archbishop Evstratiy (Zorya) of Chernihiv and Nizhyn.
- The SBU continues its investigation into the activities of the UOC MP in Ukraine. Today, during another raid on the churches of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the special service again found the symbols of the Russian Federation, the property of the occupiers and the propaganda of the state traitor Medvedchuk. In particular, such findings were found in the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Rivne regions.
- Another meeting in the format of Rammstein will be held soon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said. According to him, important decisions regarding the defense support of Ukraine by international partners will be announced during the meeting.
Published 7 January 2023 at 2:03pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Presented by Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Some Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on January 7. Some have already moved to the celebration of December 25, some have previously observed the exact date of December 25, and some are still in a state of gradual transition. One way or another, this year January 7 is a real holiday for all Ukrainians, even outside the country. For the first time in many years, the Ukrainian language was able to be heard during the divine service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was able to conduct the divine service.
