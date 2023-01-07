Ukraine Today -7/01/2023

For now, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, will perform only the Christmas liturgy in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was announced by the speaker of the OCU, Archbishop Evstratiy (Zorya) of Chernihiv and Nizhyn.

The SBU continues its investigation into the activities of the UOC MP in Ukraine. Today, during another raid on the churches of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the special service again found the symbols of the Russian Federation, the property of the occupiers and the propaganda of the state traitor Medvedchuk. In particular, such findings were found in the dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Rivne regions.