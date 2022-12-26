Ukraine Today - 26-12-2022

Pope Francis, in his traditional Christmas Day message delivered from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, wished peace to the people of Ukraine. The text of the pontiff's message has been published on the Vatican News website. The Pope called on everyone to "see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters" who are experiencing darkness and cold this year, many far away from home due to ten months of war devastation. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" Pope Francis said. Credit: Vatican News