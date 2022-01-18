Ukraine Today - 18-01-2022

The tragedy in Dnipro where 45 victims were killed was caused by a Kh-22 supersonic cruise missile, which is at the disposal of the 52nd Long-Range Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation. The chairmen of law enforcement agencies in reports to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Office of the President





As Ukrainian forces sustained intensified Russian attacks in the east of the country, the top U.S. and Ukrainian military officers met for the first time at a secret location in southeastern Poland as Kyiv pressed the need for increased supplies of Western arms in its defence against Moscow’s full-scale invasion. A U.S. military spokesman said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, met with General Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, Ukraine's military chief, at a base near Poland's border with Ukraine on January 17.





Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, on Tuesday, 17 January, told Joe Biden, the President of the USA, that the Netherlands will offer the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine following the USA and Germany.





Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has called on the European Parliament to support the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine by passing a relevant resolution this week.





Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, stated that if Ukraine was a NATO member state, Russia would not have invaded it - Ms Marin at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the Politico media outlet. "We can look down the history and ask ourselves a question, should Ukraine already be a member of NATO?", she stated, adding that "then there wouldn't be a war in Ukraine and this is why Finland, Sweden are also ratifying NATO membership." She added that in 2014, when Russia attacked Crimea, Europe and its allies should have acted more robustly. "We need to learn from this day," Ms Marin said.





Russia’s latest massive missile attack on Ukraine had destructive effects on the country’s power system and resulted in significant damage to generation facilities. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on January 17, Ukrinform reports. "The latest massive attack had destructive effects on the Ukrainian energy sector. Generation facilities were damaged: one unit of a thermal power plant in the East and eight units of thermal power plants in the West of our country. Three main substations and one overhead line were damaged," the Prime Minister noted. Credit: Ukrinform. Команда МАГАТЕ на чолі з генеральним директором Рафаелем Гроссі прибула на майданчик Південноукраїнської АЕС. Нагадаю, МАГАТЕ розширює свою присутність в Україні, щоб допомогти запобігти ядерній аварії під час війни.. Про це очільник МАГАТЕ Рафаель Гроссі повідомив у Твіттер. генеральний директор Міжнародного агентства з ядерної енергії сьогодні прибуде в Україну і відвідає атомні електростанції, аби та розмістити експертів МАГАТЕ. Зазначається, що експерти з питань ядерної безпеки стежитимуть за ситуацією на Південноукраїнській, Рівненській і Хмельницькій АЕС, а також на майданчику зупиненої Чорнобильської атомної електростанції. Міжнародні фахівці оцінюватимуть стан обладнання станцій і надаватимуть технічну підтримку та рекомендації, а також повідомлятимуть про свої висновки до штаб-квартири МАГАТЕ.





«Зерновий коридор» з українських портів наразі працює не на повну силу. Про це заявив Міністр аграрної політики та продовольства України Микола Сольський .За кораблі із зерном, які змушені стояти у Босфорі по кілька тижнів, доводиться сплачувати від 20 тисяч доларів на добу, при цьому кошти покладаються на українських аграріїв.



