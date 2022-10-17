SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 17/10/2022

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations..jpeg

Ten civilians have been killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past day, according to the data from regional military administrations. The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Casualties among civilians due to the Russian armed aggression on October 15, 2022: six injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region; seven killed (including six bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Donetsk region; one killed in the Zaporizhzhia region; two killed (two bodies of those killed earlier) and three injured in the Kharkiv region; two injured in the Kherson region,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 17 October 2022 at 5:21pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS

17/10/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. "I thank all our warriors who are heroically holding their positions near Bakhmut, near Soledar and in all other directions where military clashes are currently ongoing - in the east, in the south of the country. Separately, I would like to note today those units that provided us with the result of replenishment of the exchange fund", - address by the President of Ukraine. The enemy is trying to go on the offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine...

