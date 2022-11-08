SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 8/11/2022

In the Kherson region’s Beryslav district, Russian invaders opened fire with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), having destroyed a kindergarten..jpg

In the Kherson region's Beryslav district, Russian invaders opened fire with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), having destroyed a kindergarten.

Published 8 November 2022
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Available in other languages

8/11/2022. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new anti-aircraft defence systems that significantly strengthen its air defence. (Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech). "We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defence. The protection of the Ukrainian sky is, of course, not 100%, but we are gradually moving towards our goal. As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding - the world is responding with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything in our power to ensure that as many countries as possible join this aid." According to Mr Zelenskyy, on Monday, the occupiers struck more than 50 cities and towns in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using rockets, aircraft, and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS). More News: sbs.com.su/ukrainian

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 44,869 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been recorded in Ukraine. As the Prosecutor General's Office posted on
Telegram
, 43,312 crimes registered relate to violations of the laws and customs of war, 73 – planning, preparing or initiating and waging the war of aggression, 39 – propaganda of war, 1,445 – other crimes. In addition, 18,741 crimes against national security have been registered. Of them, 12,730 – encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability, 1,834 – high treason, 3,245 – collaboration, 281 – aiding and abetting the aggressor state, 64 – sabotage, 619 – other crimes.

Law enforcement officers examined the scene in one of urban-type settlements. Sixty children used to attend that kindergarten before the Russian invasion started. According to the preliminary data, Russian troops used the Grad MLRS. As a result, the kindergarten’s roof and walls were seriously damaged, and windows were blown out.
A reminder that, on November 6, 2022, three civilians were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s territory.
In the afternoon, the Russian army struck Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region..jpg
In the afternoon on Monday 7 November 2022, the Russian army struck Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region.
sbs.com.su/ukrainian

