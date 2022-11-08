Ukraine Today - 8/11/2022

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 44,869 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been recorded in Ukraine. As the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram , 43,312 crimes registered relate to violations of the laws and customs of war, 73 – planning, preparing or initiating and waging the war of aggression, 39 – propaganda of war, 1,445 – other crimes. In addition, 18,741 crimes against national security have been registered. Of them, 12,730 – encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability, 1,834 – high treason, 3,245 – collaboration, 281 – aiding and abetting the aggressor state, 64 – sabotage, 619 – other crimes.





Law enforcement officers examined the scene in one of urban-type settlements. Sixty children used to attend that kindergarten before the Russian invasion started. According to the preliminary data, Russian troops used the Grad MLRS. As a result, the kindergarten’s roof and walls were seriously damaged, and windows were blown out.



A reminder that, on November 6, 2022, three civilians were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s territory.



Advertisement