Ukraine Today - 19-01-2023

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Flowers and toys are placed on a fragment of a helicopter that crashed at a kindergarten in Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and his deputy and one children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky/AP

19-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. The civilized world must respond more quickly to challenges, including Russian aggression against Ukraine, and this also involves the rapid implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula. “The list of calls for decisive, efficient joint actions needs to be expanded with one more: the call for speed. The speed of decision-making. Reaction of the civilized world,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link on Wednesday. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The number of killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, has increased to 18 people, including three children. Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration,
reported
this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. All emergency services are working at the scene. As reported by Ukrinform, top officials of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary - died in a helicopter crash in Brovary town, Kyiv region, on January 18.

The European Parliament has adopted today the 2022 report on the implementation of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which, in particular, includes an appeal to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression
The civilized world must respond more quickly to challenges, including Russian aggression against Ukraine, and this also involves the rapid implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula. Credit: Ukrinform
Ukraine offers the world a Peace Formula. Ten steps that the world must make faster than Russia makes its new moves. Mobilisation of the world must outpace the next military mobilisation of our joint enemy. Supplying Ukraine with air defence systems must outpace Russia’s next missile attacks. The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks. The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia’s attack on security and peace in other countries… The expansion of NATO and the EU must outgo the spread of Russian aggression, - Mr Zelenskyy said.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi have coordinated actions to guarantee safety at all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

