Ukraine Today - 14/11/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian soldiers of committing war crimes in Kherson. Parts of the city have been re-taken by Ukraine's army after Russia's defence ministry announced it would withdraw its troops from the area. Speaking in his nightly address, Mr Zelenskyy says investigators have already documented more than 400 war crimes. He says the they have found the bodies of dead civilians and servicemen.



In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter. We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt. - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.





The Russian troops launched 4 missile and 16 air strikes, and more than 40 MLRS attacks, damaging more than 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblasts.



Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson City causes discord in the Russian power elite. Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the direction of Kreminna and Svatove. Ukrainian forces continued to liberate settlements on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.



Russian forces continued offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar.



Belarus is indignant that Ukraine is strengthening its border. Satellite images of Sevastopol confirm a sharp decrease in the activity of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The water supply in Mykolaiv will be restored no earlier than 10-15 days.



Netherlands to allocate additional 110 million euros to support Ukraine in winter.



