Ukraine Today - 30-01-2023

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921. At Askold's Grave in Kyiv, the Head of State laid flowers to the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty.





Fierce fighting for Vuhledar and Bakhmut continues. Three people were killed and at least eight were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 29 January.



Russian troops have opened fire on two communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region’s Nikopol district. The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Two communities have come under enemy fire in the Nikopol district today. In the morning, the city of Nikopol was struck with multiple launch rocket systems. As a result, several private enterprises, shop, car parking space and lyceum were damaged in the city. Additionally, a 2-storey residential house was seriously damaged, as well as two household buildings, nearly five cars and a moped,” Lukashuk wrote. Credit: Ukrinform



