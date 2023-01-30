Ukraine Today - 30-01-2023

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921..jpeg

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921. At Askold's Grave in Kyiv, the Head of State laid flowers to the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty. The President noted that by honoring the memory of the Heroes of Kruty, we remember our history, we are proud and thankful to the Ukrainian army, we support it and together we bring victory closer. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

30-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront attacks by Russian forces. Mr Zelenskyy issued his latest appeal for increased weapons just days after Germany and the United States led a list of countries agreeing to supply modern tanks. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Fierce fighting for Vuhledar and Bakhmut continues. Three people were killed and at least eight were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 29 January.
Russian troops have opened fire on two communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region’s Nikopol district..jpg
Russian troops have opened fire on two communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region’s Nikopol district. The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Two communities have come under enemy fire in the Nikopol district today. In the morning, the city of Nikopol was struck with multiple launch rocket systems. As a result, several private enterprises, shop, car parking space and lyceum were damaged in the city. Additionally, a 2-storey residential house was seriously damaged, as well as two household buildings, nearly five cars and a moped,” Lukashuk wrote. Credit: Ukrinform

