Ukraine Today - 31-01-2023

Defence Ministers Sebastien Lecornu of France and Richard Marles of Australia have agreed to supply Ukraine with several thousand jointly produced 155mm shells to support the country in its war against Russia. That's according to BFMTV , Ukrinform reports. "Several thousand 155mm shells are to be produced jointly [for Ukraine]," Lecornu said. He also added that the first deliveries should be expected during the first quarter of 2023, but declined to elaborate on the details of the contract.



Mr Marles, in turn, said that this was part of the support efforts that Australia and France are providing to Ukraine to make sure it is able to hold out in this conflict and see it concluded on its own terms. According to him, this is a "multi-million-dollar project" as part of new cooperation between the Australian and French defence industries.





Western partner countries have promised to send a total of 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of Ukraine to the French Republic Vadym Omelchenko on France’s BFM TV channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “As of today, many countries have officially confirmed their consent to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Omelchenko said.





The newly elected president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, stated the importance of continuing to support Ukraine. The statement came on the air of CNN Prima News on Sunday, Ukrinform reports. The president-elect says the war is raging in Ukraine, that is, near the Czech border, but NATO, of which the Czech Republic is a member, guarantees the country’s security, so the nation’s course is correct. Credit: CNN/Ukrinform





