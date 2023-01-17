Ukraine Today - 17-01-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with incumbent OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani. A number of important issues, including the need to raise attention to the forced deportation of Ukrainians by Russia and the detention of prisoners of war, were discussed.





Ukrainian forces repelled fresh Russian attacks in the east, the Ukrainian military said on January 16, as Western allies debate whether to send aid such as heavy tanks that Kyiv has requested as it seeks to break through Russian lines.





United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace has announced the most significant military aid package for Ukraine to accelerate its success in the war with Russia. “ Today’s package is an important increase in Ukraine’s capabilities. It means they can go from resisting to expelling Russian forces from Ukrainian soil,” Mr Wallace noted.



In his words, the new package will include a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles, eight AS90 guns (two further batteries at varying states of readiness), 100 armoured and protected vehicles (including Bulldog personnel carriers), a manoeuvre support package (including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities worth £28 million), dozens more uncrewed aerial systems worth £20 million to support Ukrainian artillery, 100,000 artillery rounds, hundreds more sophisticated missiles (including GMLRS rockets, Starstreak air defence missiles, and medium range air defence missiles), and an equipment support package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.



According to Wallace, the tanks and the AS90s will come from the United Kingdom’s stocks, along with their associated ammunition, and a significant number of the other donations will be purchased from the open market or from supportive third-party countries.



A reminder that United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed his government’s decision to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The U.K.'s Chief of General Staff Patrick Sanders said that British military donations to Ukraine will be put to "good use" in the fight with Russia, but might leave the British Army weaker. Sanders also told his troops that ensuring Russia's defeat in Ukraine "makes us safer," BBC reported.





The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack targeting an apartment high rise in Dnipro has increased to 40, including three children. That’s according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. "As of 13:00, 39 people have been rescued (including six children), 40 have died, including three children, 75 have been injured (including 14 children), and 46 are reported as missing," the statement reads.





Six ships carrying 153,000 metric tons of grain bound for African, Asian, and European nations left Odesa Oblast on Jan. 14 and 15, the Infrastructure Ministry said.





The USA acknowledges Ukraine's need to strike further beyond the front line and is considering the best options for the transfer of heavy combat vehicles, including tanks. "As for long-range missiles. We continue to hear interesting comments on them. I think not focusing on a specific one is helpful. There is a need to reach beyond the front line and, without going into details, I will say that we acknowledge this need in the current phase. And we should think about how to help Ukraine overcome this challenge. But I will not resolve in advance what kind of system it might be," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists at the Media Center Ukraine–Ukrinform. Credit: Ukrinform. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the new commander of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Valeriy Gerasimov, to seize Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, reported the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate spokesperson Andriy Yusov.



