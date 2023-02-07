Ukraine Today - 7-02-2023

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, officially invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to participate in the EU Summit in Brussels on 9-10 February. On Thursday, 9 February, the 27 leaders of the EU member states will gather at the summit in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, migration and the alliance’s reaction to the law on decreasing the inflation in the USA. Personal participation of the Ukrainian President in the summit would make it possible for him to meet all the EU leaders.





On 6 February during the day, Russians shelled three territorial hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast with 55 strikes recorded.



On 6 February during the day, Russians shelled three territorial hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast with 55 strikes recorded. Details: In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, 38 assault rifle and machine gun rounds were recorded. The Kransopil hromada was attacked from mortars 11 times. The Hlukhiv hromada was attacked from cannon artillery with 6 strikes recorded. There were no losses or destruction reported in any of the attacks. Credit: Ukrainska Pravda. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that Ukraine is working with Western partners to obtain the first squadron of foreign combat aircraft.





The White House has confirmed that Russia continues to receive UAVs from Iran for their use in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine, but has not yet commented on Tehran's intentions to build a factory for the production of kamikaze drones on Russian soil.



The statement was made by John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator, who spoke at a press briefing on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.







Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), stated that Russia is beginning to "beg" for negotiations through intermediaries, yet Ukraine has set four simple conditions. Source: Danilov in an interview for Radio NV. "Putin is giving orders to fully besiege Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. There is no secret behind it. Moreover, they are now starting to realise that they are definitely not able to reach those goals of occupying our country that they had previously set for themselves. This is why today they are begging. They are involving a whole pool of intermediaries. At the moment they are conducting a huge work with separate groups in order to incline them towards negotiations. They are considering Brazil and whoever you can imagine as intermediaries. ‘Let us negotiate to somehow solve this issue.’ Credit: Ukrinform. Mr Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), states that in turn, Ukraine set four simple conditions for Russia:



Retreat from all Ukrainian territories that are now temporarily occupied



Responsibility through the tribunal for those who started the war and who are killing children, seniors, and women who have nothing to do with warfare Security guarantees for Ukraine Accountability

Also, Mr Danilov stressed that accepting the terrorists' conditions is out of the question: "This absurdity which is ongoing today has to come to an end sooner or later. We must put a full stop. When some think that we must be tamed somehow to start negotiating with Putin about something – well, of course. But Putin must fulfil our country’s conditions first. There is no other way."







Тhe Financial Times writes that Kyiv has obtained "very solid intelligence of intent" by Russia to launch a new attack. The Russian offensive will likely aim to capture the entire Donbas region and may begin in the west of Luhansk Oblast, near the cities of Kreminna and Lyman, where Russia has been assembling forces for several weeks. The Financial Times also notes that Russia is building up its troops in the south of Donetsk Oblast, with additional forces being deployed to villages around occupied Mariupol. According to the Financial Times, Russia’s goal is to launch the offensive before Ukraine receives Western tanks and weapons. The anonymous Ukrainian military adviser said a renewed Russian attack would probably be spearheaded by elite units.





The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) is outraged by some Olympic Movement stakeholder groups’ alleged attempts to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.





Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



