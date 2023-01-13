Ukraine Today - 13-01-2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked all Ukrainian defenders and praised the paratroopers and soldiers who are holding their positions in Soledar and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Mr Zelensky said this in his video

I want to especially mention the paratroopers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade, who together with the fighters of the 46th separate airmobile brigade in Soledar hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thank you, guys! Of course, the top issue is Soledar, Bakhmut, the struggle for the Donetsk direction in general. We have analyzed in detail what decisions are needed, what reinforcements are needed, what steps should be taken by commanders in the coming days. We also discussed the situation with the supply of weapons and ammunition to the troops, relevant interaction with our partners,” - Mr Zelensky said.

As reported, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on attempts to capture Donetsk region within the administrative border, continuing to advance in the Bakhmut direction. The fiercest fighting continues in the areas of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Klishchiivka.





More than 2.4 million Ukrainians live in homes damaged or ruined as a result of the Russian aggression. Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said this in a Facebook

, Ukrinform reports. "More than 2.4 million Ukrainians live in damaged or ruined property as of the autumn of 2022. More than 316,000 Ukrainians have already submitted applications for compensation via Diia [digital government service]. And this is far from a full list of those affected, it is updated every day," he noted.