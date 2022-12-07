Ukraine Today - 7/12/2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a working trip to the Kharkiv region visited a medical facility where wounded Ukrainian defenders are being treated and presented state awards to combat medics. That's according to the press service of the head of state. Credit: Ukrinform. The United Nations is measuring the misery in Ukraine, nearly ten months after Russia invaded the country on February 24th. Over 14 million people remain forcibly displaced from their homes in Ukraine, including six and a half million internally displaced within the country and over 7.8 million across Europe.





Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, listen to debate after presenting a report on humanitarian impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Source: AP / Bebeto Matthews/AP



Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, says over 17,000 civilians have been killed in the bloody conflict:



According to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as of the 1st of December, 17,023 civilians have been killed since 24th of February 2022, including 419 children. However, I think we all know that the real toll is far greater.

Ukraine continues to appeal to the West to provide its army with more weapons.



Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says his country needs help - as he puts it, to "close the sky".:



I am grateful to all partner states for their support and understanding that significantly strengthening Ukraine's defence potential is the only way to establish long-term peace and stability in Europe. Once again, I call on all partners to enhance military support for Ukraine. Today, it is especially critical to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian missile attacks. There is no need to look for excuses and postpone key decisions. It is time to close the sky over Ukraine, do it with the help of air defence systems, which should arrive in Ukraine in sufficient quantities.