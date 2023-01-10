SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 10-01-2023

Due to the resilience of our warriors in Soledar, we have gained additional time and power for Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.png

Due to the resilience of our warriors in Soledar, we have gained additional time and power for Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Published 10 January 2023 at 1:00pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
10-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. Ukraine says it continues to repel attacks by Russian forces, led by the Vagner mercenary group, in the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Soledar as Kyiv warns Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the coming weeks. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained additional time and forces for Ukraine in the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening
video address:

I thank all our warriors who are defending the city of Bakhmut and demonstrating incredible resilience. I thank all our warriors in Soledar who are withstanding new and even more brutal attacks by the occupiers. It is extremely difficult. There are almost no intact walls left... Due to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional forces for Ukraine. But what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed…There is almost no life left, and thousands of their people have died. The land near Soledar is covered with occupiers’ corpses and battle scars. This is what madness looks like.

The number of civilians injured in today's enemy attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, has risen to 15..jpg
The number of civilians injured in today's enemy attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, has risen to 15. "Unfortunately, the number of injured in Ochakiv grows. It is already known of 15 people injured," Hanna Zamazeyeva, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, posted on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform
Бюлетень SBS новин - 10-01-2023 | SBS Ukrainian

More News: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

