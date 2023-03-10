Ukraine Today - 10-03-2023

Six people were killed as a result of Russia’s massive attacks across Ukraine on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his video address to the nation:



Today I held several meetings on the consequences of a massive attack on our infrastructure. Another attempt by the terrorist state to wage war against civilisation has led to temporary power, heat and water outages in some of our regions and cities. Russian missiles have claimed the lives of six Ukrainians today. My condolences to the families,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine, targeting 10 regions. Credit: Ukraine Crisis Media Centre. Members of the European Union and another 10 delegations called on Russia to pull its military equipment, forces, and Rosatom employees from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, and to return full control of the facility to Ukraine. That’s according to an EU Statement at IAEA Board of Governors on nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine.



“The EU and its Member States will never recognise Russia’s attempted illegal seizure of the ZNPP. We strongly call on Russia to withdraw its military equipment and all personnel, including that of ROSATOM from the ZNPP, and return its full control to its rightful owner, Ukraine,” the statement reads.







To indicate which parts of Ukraine are under control by Russian troops we are using daily assessments published by the Institute for the Study of War with the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project. To show key areas where advances are taking place we are also using daily updates from the UK Ministry of Defence and BBC research. The European Union is shocked by the video-recorded execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (PoW) by Russian forces, which is a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law." This is said in the EU statement on the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, issued at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on March 9, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “One year ago, we started receiving the first horrifying reports from the suburbs of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, as well as from Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Mariupol and other major Ukrainian cities that Russia attempted to capture. The real magnitude of Russian atrocities began to be revealed after the liberation of territories previously under Russian control. In those parts of Ukraine still under illegal Russian occupation, such as Mariupol, the scale of the human tragedy is staggering, with reported massive and systematic abuses of human rights and repression of the local population,” the statement says.



BBC: To indicate which parts of Ukraine are under control by Russian troops we are using daily assessments published by the Institute for the Study of War with the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project. To show key areas where advances are taking place we are also using daily updates from the UK Ministry of Defence and BBC research. Crerdit: BBC Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 464 Ukrainian children have died, 931 children have been injured. Most victims among children are from the Donetsk region. – Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukraine.







Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian





Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням SBS Ukrainian т а слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.



Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів



Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у Facebook





Завантажте SBS Audio app і слухайте SBS Audio українською наживо і через подкаст в одному місці



