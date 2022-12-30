Ukraine Today - 30-12-2022

On December 29, the Russians again resorted тo a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, and Kyiv. Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles, 16 out of 16 over Kyiv.



Preliminary reports indicate that in total, on 29 December, the occupying forces used 69 missiles. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have destroyed 54 Russian cruise missiles.







Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny.

Сьогодні вранці агресор здійснив пуски крилатих ракет повітряного та морського базування, зенітних керованих ракет до ЗРК С-300 по об’єктам енергетичної інфраструктури нашої країни. За попередніми даними, всього було застосовано в ударі 69 ракет. Силами і засобами Сил оборони України знищено 54 ворожі крилаті ракети.

The Russian invaders launched 51 strikes on the border areas of Sumy region on December 29. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.





Since the beginning of de-occupation measures in Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine’s police have found 1,116 bodies of civilians. This was announced by a police official at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. "Since the beginning of de-occupation measures in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, the bodies of 1,116 civilians have been discovered, including 31 children. The bodies of three people were found yesterday in Kherson region," the official said. According to him, investigators have documented 5,398 war crimes in the de-occupied areas. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the police have opened more than 53,700 criminal proceedings into criminal offenses committed by Russian servicemen and their accomplices.

