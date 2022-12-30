SBS Ukrainian

Ukraine Today - 30-12-2022

Almost 90% of residents of the Bakhmut community in the Donetsk region, or more than 70,000 people, have evacuated the area, whereas 8,700 people continue to live under shelling. Bakhmut Mayor Oleksii Reva said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports. "Despite the difficult security situation, the evacuation of residents from Bakhmut continues. Almost 90% of the residents of the Bakhmut community, which is more than 70,000 people, have already moved to safer regions or temporarily left the territory of Ukraine. Some 8,700 residents of Bakhmut remain in the community and live under constant shelling," the mayor wrote. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 30 December 2022
By Viktoriia Berezka
Available in other languages

On December 29, the Russians again resorted тo a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, and Kyiv. Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles, 16 out of 16 over Kyiv.
Preliminary reports indicate that in total, on 29 December, the occupying forces used 69 missiles. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have destroyed 54 Russian cruise missiles.


Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny.
Сьогодні вранці агресор здійснив пуски крилатих ракет повітряного та морського базування, зенітних керованих ракет до ЗРК С-300 по об’єктам енергетичної інфраструктури нашої країни. За попередніми даними, всього було застосовано в ударі 69 ракет. Силами і засобами Сил оборони України знищено 54 ворожі крилаті ракети.
The Russian invaders launched 51 strikes on the border areas of Sumy region on December 29. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration,
wrote
this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of de-occupation measures in Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine’s police have found 1,116 bodies of civilians. This was announced by a police official at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. "Since the beginning of de-occupation measures in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, the bodies of 1,116 civilians have been discovered, including 31 children. The bodies of three people were found yesterday in Kherson region," the official said. According to him, investigators have documented 5,398 war crimes in the de-occupied areas. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the police have opened more than 53,700 criminal proceedings into criminal offenses committed by Russian servicemen and their accomplices.
Russian missile strikes hit ten regions in Ukraine during a morning attack on December 29, damaging 28 different facilities and injuring five people. Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine - Ukrinform Media Center. "As for the massive missile strikes on Ukraine, they hit ten regions, 28 objects were damaged. Eighteen of them are private residential buildings, and the rest are critical infrastructure... Three men, a woman and a child were injured in the shelling," Mr Khorunzhyi said. Credit: Ukrinform
More News / Про це і більше слухайте далі:
Ukraine has found a true friend in Australia and counts on an enduring partnership

Sage O’Donnell was killed in the line of duty while defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion

SBS Ukrainian - Live 22-12-2022

Bulletin SBS News in Ukrainian - 29-12-2022