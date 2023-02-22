Ukraine Today - 22-02-2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni, who is on a visit to our country.



Welcoming the Italian delegation headed by the Prime Minister to Kyiv, the Head of State called the meeting significant as it takes place on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the year of our invincibility, joint defence against



Russian terror and joint efforts to restore stability and security in Europe.Italy and Ukraine share a common vision of the value of peace. Ukrainians and Italians are among those nations that especially cherish life, cherish family, kinship and the opportunity to be with their loved ones. That is why we are striving together to stop the Russian terror as soon as possible, to stop this absolutely unprovoked and aggressive war of Russia against the people of Ukraine,- the President said.







U.S. President Joe Biden used a speech in the Polish capital on February 21 to reiterate "unwavering" support for neighboring Ukraine in its war with Russia, hours after President Vladimir Putin sought to justify Russia's unprovoked invasion.





The European Union established a new “EU Support for Digital Transformation of Ukraine” (DT4UA) project and allocated $18,5 mn to support Ukraine’s digital transformation. The project is aimed at helping Ukraine to develop digital services and day-to-day governance. Experts of the DT4UA will also create an e-governance system to respond effectively to the challenges posed by war.





As a result of the enemy shelling of Kherson city in the afternoon of February 21, five people were killed and sixteen more were hospitalized. "As of now, 21 people were killed and injured in the Russian army shelling of Kherson this afternoon," the Kherson City Council posted on Telegram. Credit: Ukrinform Strong evidence indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime," a new report concludes.





More than 250 cities worldwide are joining the Ukrainian World Congress global campaign. They will hold mass peaceful demonstrations, solidarity marches, and prayer events in connection to February 24, 2023 – a year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine during the 9-year-old war.





