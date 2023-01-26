Ukraine Today - 26-01-2023

Fierce battles are raging in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar directions, as Russian invaders are increasing pressure. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defence Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on

, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. According to Maliar, the enemy throws a significant number of personnel, weapons and military equipment into a battle, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces. Russian troops suffer heavy losses, but the aggressor does not abandon its plans. “The intensity of hostilities is growing. Now, in the Donbas, against their advantage in the number of soldiers and weapons, we have an advantage in the competence of military command and the courage of warriors,” Maliar noted. A reminder that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped back from the Donetsk region’s Soledar in order to save the lives of the personnel.