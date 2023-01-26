Ukraine Today - 26-01-2023

We must form a tank fist of freedom whose hits will not let tyranny stand up again – President of Ukraine Zelenskyy.png

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to all the allies of Ukraine for their willingness to provide modern tanks, noting that the key thing now is speed and volume. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Credit: Ukrinform.

26-01-2023. The latest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. Ukraine under attack. The United States and Germany have announced plans to send dozens of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine following intense debate and pressure from NATO allies to respond positively to Kyiv's calls for as many as 300 tanks to help it repel Russia's 11-month-old full-scale invasion. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Fierce battles are raging in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar directions, as Russian invaders are increasing pressure. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defence Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar on
Telegram
, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. According to Maliar, the enemy throws a significant number of personnel, weapons and military equipment into a battle, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian forces. Russian troops suffer heavy losses, but the aggressor does not abandon its plans. “The intensity of hostilities is growing. Now, in the Donbas, against their advantage in the number of soldiers and weapons, we have an advantage in the competence of military command and the courage of warriors,” Maliar noted. A reminder that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped back from the Donetsk region’s Soledar in order to save the lives of the personnel.

World country music star Brad Paisley became an ambassador of the United24 platform and supported the Rebuild Ukraine direction..jpeg
World-renowned country music artist Brad Paisley has joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winner will support the "Rebuild Ukraine" direction: https://u24.gov.ua/uk/donate/renew During the online call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the musician for his support. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with Mark Milley, United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The generals discussed providing Ukraine with new models of military equipment.

Russian aggression caused damage to Ukraine's environment in the amount of more than UAH 1.74 trillion [approximately US$46 billion] during the 11 months of the war. Source: State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine
on Telegram


